Lavina Ilene Whittaker (past President of Nobel UCW and avid volunteer) passed away peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Age 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Harold Whittaker. Precious mother of Bill; Jim and his wife Lisa, Patty Forbes and her husband Bert Woods; and Joe and his wife Peggy. Dear grandma of Jonathan (Julie), Sarah, Ryan, Benjamin (Donna), Danielle Harvey (Matt), Francine, Jim (Brandi), Scott, Pamela Nelson (Kirt), Christopher, Tyler (Michelle), Matt, Angela, and Shelley. Adored great-grandma of Jamie, Jenna, Jordan, Calvin, Bella, Violet, Jax, Abby, Luke, Marissa, Brendan, Weston, Alexa, Claire, and Madeline. Loving daughter of the late Emmeline (nee: Craig) and Willard Thomson. Dear sister of Fanny, Doreen, Ollie, and the late Fred, Phoebe, Martin, and Morley. Vi will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Resting in the Logan Funeral Home (705-746-5855), 81 James Street, Parry Sound, where the family will receive visitors on Thursday, January 30th between 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. and also on Friday, January 31st, between 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. Funeral Service will take place in the Logan Memorial Chapel on Friday, January 31st at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow. Interment Fairholme Cemetery in the spring. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation, Lakeland Long Term Care or the would be appreciated. To send an online condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Jan. 28, 2020
