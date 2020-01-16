|
Lloyd Gordon Bradley (Gord), a loving husband, father to four children, grandfather and great grandfather passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the age of 96. Gord was born on July 31, 1923 in Hamilton, Ontario. Together with his wife Gladys Mary (Pat) they raised four children, Gord Bradley, Lynn McCormack, Bernice Jackson and Royal Bradley. Gord was a veteran in the Canadian Armed Forces during and after World War II. He also had a successful career as Director of Recreation for the Town of Ajax, Ontario before he retired and moved to Barrie, Ontario. When Gord's wife passed in 2010, Gord moved to Parry Sound to be closer to his family. Gord lived life to the fullest and being with family and friends, including his many grandchildren and great grandchildren brought him his greatest joy. He was known for his kindness, quick wit, tenacity and great zest for life. He will be missed by all who knew him. The family extend our heartfelt thanks to the staff and volunteers at Belvedere in Parry Sound, who cared so well for him over the past few years. We would also like to acknowledge and thank Yvonne Harvey, Gord's dear friend at Belvedere. Yvonne provided companionship to him during this past year and will always be remembered by our family for the friendship, support and peace that she brought to Gord. Friends and family are welcome to attend the memorial service for Gord on April 14 at Belvedere Heights, 21 Belvedere Ave. in Parry Sound.
Published in Parry Sound News on Jan. 16, 2020