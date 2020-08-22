Lloyd NEWTON

Lloyd Edmond Newton passed away unexpectedly at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Monday, August 17, 2020. Age 84 years. Beloved husband of the late Dora. Loving father of Mary (Alan), Robert, Keith (Sayra), Ken, and the late Edmond. Dear brother of Ron (Beverly), and the late Albert, Gary, Rita, Beatrice, Joyce, and Verna. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A private celebration of Lloyd's life will take place at the Logan Funeral Home (705-746-5855), 81 James Street, Parry Sound, followed by cremation. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
