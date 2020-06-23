Lorance Barnie Charles Jacklin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born Lorance Barnie Charles Jacklin on October 8, 1941 in Parry Sound, Ontario He passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Columbia Forest Long Term Care, Waterloo, Ontario. Dearly loved husband of Marion, and cherished father of Dana (Jon) Remy and Darrin (Lesley). Much loved Papa to Deanna and Joshua. He was the fifth child of the late Frank and Elizabeth Jacklin and brother of Loretta (Everett) Mullen, James (Wilma), Pauline Knechtel, Karen (Dan) Alves, and Gloria (David) Andrews. Predeceased by his siblings Dorothy, Rhoda, David, and Kevin. Cremation has taken place, as expressions of sympathy donations to the KW Humane Society or Kitchener Minor Hockey Association are greatly appreciated. Share memories online at westmountfuneralchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Parry Sound News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved