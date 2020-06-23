Born Lorance Barnie Charles Jacklin on October 8, 1941 in Parry Sound, Ontario He passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Columbia Forest Long Term Care, Waterloo, Ontario. Dearly loved husband of Marion, and cherished father of Dana (Jon) Remy and Darrin (Lesley). Much loved Papa to Deanna and Joshua. He was the fifth child of the late Frank and Elizabeth Jacklin and brother of Loretta (Everett) Mullen, James (Wilma), Pauline Knechtel, Karen (Dan) Alves, and Gloria (David) Andrews. Predeceased by his siblings Dorothy, Rhoda, David, and Kevin. Cremation has taken place, as expressions of sympathy donations to the KW Humane Society or Kitchener Minor Hockey Association are greatly appreciated. Share memories online at westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Jun. 23, 2020.