Lorane Nancy (Pelletier) Emerson passed away with her family by her side, at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Age 78 years. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Eliza Emerson. Loving mother of Eugene; Alda (Tim Turner); Matt (Sonya); Lucie (Jerry Rodriguez); and Larry. Much loved grandmother of Ashley (Pete); Carl; Allison; Kellie (Brad); Kayla; William (Ashley); Melissa (Jesse); Matthew (Goldie); Jeena; Alex (Kayla); Natasha (Derek); Brittany; Belinda (Mike), Ashley, and the late J.R. Cherished great grandmother of 21. Dear sister of Jim (Maxine); Harvey (Rose); Wilbert (Vicki); Gary (Donna); Gail Dowswell; Leonia; Gloria Baker (husband the late Murray); and the late William (Isabella); Aubrey (Nancy); and Matthew (Judy). Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A private family interment will take place at Hekkla Cemetery. A celebration of Lorane's life will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). As expressions of sympathy, donations to West Parry Sound Health Centre, or the would be appreciated. To send an on-line condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Apr. 28, 2020