Lorna May QUINN
Member-Royal Canadian Legion Branch #436 Ladies Auxiliary, Deep River Member- Coffee Club, Deep River Community Church At the Deep River and District Hospital on Friday July 17, 2020. Lorna Quinn (nee: Jackson) of Deep River at the age of 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Harold Quinn. Loving mother of Bonnie Watters of Carleton Place and Nancy Pelletier and her husband John of Deep River. Cherished grandmother of Trevor Watters (JoAnn) and Jamie Pelletier (Cynthia) and 3 great-grandchildren William, Abi and Ashley. Dear sister of John Jackson (Janet) of McKeller, Ruth Quinn (Clifton) of Huntsville and Marilyn Helmkay (the late Ed) of Parry Sound. Predeceased by 2 brothers James and Vernon Jackson. Also survived by a sister-in-law Myrna Jackson and many nieces and nephews. Respecting Lorna's wishes cremation has taken place. An Interment Service will be held in the Deep River Community Cemetery (at a later date). In memoriam donations to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Valley Funeral Home, Deep River.

Published in Parry Sound News on Jul. 30, 2020.
