Lorne FERRIS

Lorne Edwin Ferris passed away peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 Age 94 years. Loving son of the late Arthur Edward and Bertha Muriel Ferris. Dear brother of the late Vera Saunders, and Archie Ferris. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Lorne would like to thank the staff at Belvedere Heights for their care over the last years. A private graveside service and interment will be held at the Foley Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). As expressions of sympathy, donations to Belvedere Heights, or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. To send an on-line condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com


Published in Parry Sound News on Sep. 29, 2020.
