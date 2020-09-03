The family of Luann Ferreira of Woods Bay, Township of the Archipelago, is saddened to announce her passing on Aug 19th, 2020 at the age of 65 years. Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend will be missed. She will be lovingly remembered by her life companion, Eugene Boik; children: Teresa Gates (Doug Gates) and Miranda Ferreira (Samuel Mullin); grandchildren: Aidan, and Elliot; brother, Mike Mackenzie (Phyllis Mackenzie); as well as numerous other relatives and her friends on Woods Bay and in Fort Myers Beach Florida. She was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Jorge Manuel Ferreira; Father, Leroy Mackenzie; Mother, MaryLou Mackenzie (nee Lamb). The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at the Serenity Seniors Residence in Parry Sound for their care and compassion. Luann was born in Ontario, Canada and lived many years of her life with her parents, brother, and beloved grandmother, Mary Mackenzie in Mississauga. Her father was an avid angler and shared his passion for fishing and the natural world with Luann. In the mid 1950's the family purchased a property on Woods Bay, which quickly became Luann's 'happy place' and home. Summers were spent on the bay and winters down in Florida at the Fort Myers Beach RV Resort. Luann was a passionate sun-seeker and was most happy fishing and driving her boat. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Memorial Service will be held virtually (video conference) at 4 p.m. EST on Saturday, September 26th. Details for the service will be sent by email/available online as a private event. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Liver Foundation at www.canadahelps.org
