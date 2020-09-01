1/1
Lynda Jones
Lynda Ann Jones passed away peacefully at Lakeland Long Term Care on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Age 77 years. Loving daughter of the late John and Florence Green. Beloved wife of James Jones, together for 65 years. Dear mother of Christopher and his wife Victoria Nielsen-Jones, Shirleyruth and her husband Doug Smith. Loving Nana of William, Dylan, Mae, Michelle, and Emma. Dear sister of Shirley and her husband Jim Brawley. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Lynda's life will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Lakeland Long Term Care would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Logan's of Parry Sound, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com

Published in Parry Sound News on Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Logans of Parry Sound
81 James St.
Parry Sound, ON P2A 1T7
705-746-5855
