|
|
Surrounded by loving family at West Parry Sound Health Centre in her 85th year. Loving mother of Mike and his wife Lisa, Sault Ste Marie. Dear sister of Elly, St. Thomas, and cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers and sisters Lloyd, Ruby, Gloria, Clarence, John, Larry, Mary, Bob, and Ted. Predeceased by husband Bert, and fondly remembered by Bert's children Colleen, Helen, and Bert. Actively involved in life at Lakeland Long Term Care for seven years, which she considered her new home and extended family. Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St. Parry Sound). A celebration of Joyce's life will take place at 2 PM, Saturday February 29th, in the Celebration Room at Lakeland (6 Albert St., Parry Sound). If desired, donations to Lakeland Long Term Care would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence, please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Feb. 22, 2020