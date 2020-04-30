Home

Malcom Aubry Campbell (WWII Veteran GGHG) passed away peacefully at Cawthra Gardens Long Term Care, on Thursday, April 16th, 2020. Age 96 years. Beloved husband of Evelyn (Quinn) Campbell for 70 years. Loving father of Linda and her husband John Sims; Sharon and her husband Lorn Gaines; and Keith Campbell. Cherished Grandpa of Cameron (Jessica), Kurt (Miranda), Heather (William), Christopher, and Alexander. Adored great Grandpa of Seth, James, Elliott, Calvin, Lorelei, and MacKenzie. Dear brother of Audrey Donegan, and the late David, Ruby Sumner, Albert "Pat", Susan Elliott, Lawrence, Edna Quinn, and Kenneth. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A private family Service will take place in the Logan Memorial Chapel, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). Interment to follow at Sylvan Acres Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated. To send an on-line condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Apr. 30, 2020
