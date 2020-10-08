MARG MORDEN

Margaret Frances (McKaig) Morden passed away with her family by her side, on Monday, September 28th, 2020. Age 81 years. Beloved wife of the late Bruce Edward Morden. Loving daughter of the late Albert and Cecelia McKaig. Sister to the late Donald and Alexander McKaig. Loving mother to Ross Morden and his partner Yvonne Sagel; Betty Morden and her partner Terry Anderson; and Jennifer and Bill Park. Loving grandmother of John Park (Allison Dixon), Courtney Park (Tony Rumbolt), Bruce Park, and Jessica Morden. Loving Great Grandmother of Myah Park. Marg will be missed by her nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A private family Graveside Service and Interment will be held at Foley Memorial Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home (705-746-5855), 81 James Street, Parry Sound. To send an on-line condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com