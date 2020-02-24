|
Margaret Matilda (Waugh) Hewett passed away peacefully at Lakeland Long Term Care, on Friday, February 21st, 2020. Age 97 years. Loving daughter of the late Oliver and Teenie Waugh. Dear sister of Meta Loucks (husband the late Leo), and the late Ernest Waugh. Fondly remembered by her other relatives, and friends. Resting at the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855), where friends will be received prior to the Service on Tuesday, February 25th, from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. Funeral Service will take place in the Logan Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, February 25th at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow. Interment Hillcrest Mausoleum and Christie Memorial Cemetery in the spring. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Lakeland Long Term Care, or the would be appreciated. To send an online condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Feb. 24, 2020