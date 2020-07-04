1/1
Margaret Irene DRAKE
Margaret Irene (née: Tromley) Drake passed away peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Monday, June 29, 2020. Age 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill. Loving mother of Dan and his wife Diane Drake; Carol and her husband David Johnston; and the late Judith and her husband Tom Brann. Loving Grandma of Kevin and Kristie; David Jr. (Angelica), Jeff (Jen), and Shawn; and Scott and Kim. Dear Great Grandma of Liam, Craig, Nathan, and Owen. Dear sister of the late Allan and Gordon Tromley. Fondly remembered by her other relatives, and friends. Margaret had a full and rewarding life, and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her. Private family visitation and Funeral Service, officiated by Pastor Marjorie Smith (formerly of the First Baptist Church) will take place at the Logan Funeral Home (705-746-5855), 81 James Street, Parry Sound. Interment Highland Memory Gardens, Toronto. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre would be appreciated. To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com


Published in Parry Sound News on Jul. 4, 2020.
