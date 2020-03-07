|
passed away peacefully at Lakeland Long Term Care, on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020. Age 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Leslie "Jack" Phillips. Loving mother of Larry and his wife Laure Phillips, and the late John. Dear Grandma of Jason and his wife Shannon. Dear sister of Edith Pawlech, and the late Kathleen Krieger. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Resting at the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855), where the family will receive friends on Monday, March 9th from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. A service in celebration of Margaret will take place in the Logan Memorial Chapel on Monday, March 9th at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow. Interment Hillcrest Mausoleum, and Hillcrest Cemetery in the spring. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Lakeland Long Term Care, the West Parry Sound Health Centre, or the would be appreciated. To send an online condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Mar. 7, 2020