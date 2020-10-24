Margaret McRae passed away peacefully at North Bay Regional Health Centre on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Age 79 years. Beloved wife of the late Neil for 51 years. Loving mother of Bob Woodward and his wife Ruth. Dear grandmother of Sarah Roesler and her husband Gary; Jonathan Woodward and his wife Cassandra; Adored "Great Margaret" of Evan and Emma. Loving daughter of the late Otto and Laura Wickman. Dear sister of Florence, Lois, Joyce, Lawrence, Dale and the late Doreen, Doris, Rodger, Gerald, Donald and Eleanor. Fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. As was Marg's wish cremation has taken place. A private service in Celebration of Marg's Life will take place in the Logan Memorial Chapel, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705- 746-5855). As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Lung Association, the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the charity of your choice
