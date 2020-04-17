|
MARGARET O'NEILL "The internal light from our risen Lord, has shone brilliantly on Margaret O'Neill to guide her to a peaceful rest amongst the angels." In the early hours of April 13th, with her loving husband of 70 years, Hubert, and her son Dan at her bedside, Margaret rose to heaven to be reunited with her siblings: Catherine, George, Bernice, and Patrick, and her grandchildren Rachel and Aaron Higgins. Margaret's three children, Dan (Lorie), Joanne Higgins (Tom), and Greg (Debra) will continue to honour Margaret's life of 90 years. Loving Nana of: Meagan (Phil), Kailey and Ryan; Adam (Elizabeth), Gillian Sahanatien (Sheldon), Jordan and the late Rachel and Aaron (Jennifer); Darren, and Tyler. "Nana the Great" of Rachel and Presley; Georgia; Cecilia and Louis; Alex and Luis. Survived by her sister Theresa Campbell. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Marg's Life for her immediate family is planned for April 15th, 2020 in the Logan Memorial Chapel (705-746-5855), 81 James Street, Parry Sound. Interment to follow at Sylvan Acres Cemetery. A real "Hootenanny" as our Mom liked to say, will be held in the future when it is safe for all family and friends of Marg's to gather. Margaret's family is thankful and appreciative of the loving care she received at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, the Gardens of Parry Sound, and Lakeland Long term Care, where loving and supportive staff provided outstanding care of Mom and continue to provide personalized care to Hubert. Donations would be graciously accepted to Lakeland Long Term Care, and the RACH fund through Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. Prayers and special intentions can be sent to the Logan Funeral Home website: www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Apr. 17, 2020