Marion McMAHON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Marion McMahon passed away peacefully at home, on Saturday, May 30th, 2020. Age 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill McMahon. Dear sister of Dianne (Brian) and the late Leo (Mary), and Joe. Forever missed by her nieces: Tsitra (Matt), Kristel (Tom), and nephew: Vince, and by her grandnephews: Aaron, Seamus, Talon, Logan, and Hunter. Marion will be dearly remembered by Linda, Carl, and Cressa. A private family Graveside Service and Interment will take place at Christie Memorial Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Wildlife Winter Feeding Program, The War Amps, or the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Parry Sound News on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Logans of Parry Sound
81 James St.
Parry Sound, ON P2A 1T7
705-746-5855
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved