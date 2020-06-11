Mary Marion McMahon passed away peacefully at home, on Saturday, May 30th, 2020. Age 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill McMahon. Dear sister of Dianne (Brian) and the late Leo (Mary), and Joe. Forever missed by her nieces: Tsitra (Matt), Kristel (Tom), and nephew: Vince, and by her grandnephews: Aaron, Seamus, Talon, Logan, and Hunter. Marion will be dearly remembered by Linda, Carl, and Cressa. A private family Graveside Service and Interment will take place at Christie Memorial Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Wildlife Winter Feeding Program, The War Amps, or the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Jun. 11, 2020.