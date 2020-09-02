Passed away peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Orla and Edith, and companion of the late Marjorie. Dear father of Gary (late Laura), and Phyllis Shoebottom (Peter). Loving grandpa of Troy Culp (Rose), Joe Culp, Jeff Culp, Ben Culp (Tracy), Shannon Shoebottom-Dale (Jamie) and Patrick Shoebottom (Peggy). Great-grandpa and great-great-grandpa to many. Fondly remembered by his extended families. Cremation Arrangements entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St. Parry Sound). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated. To send an online condolence to the family, please go to torrancefuneralhome.com