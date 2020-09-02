1/
Marshall Roy Culp
1925-10-12 - 2020-08-30
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marshall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Orla and Edith, and companion of the late Marjorie. Dear father of Gary (late Laura), and Phyllis Shoebottom (Peter). Loving grandpa of Troy Culp (Rose), Joe Culp, Jeff Culp, Ben Culp (Tracy), Shannon Shoebottom-Dale (Jamie) and Patrick Shoebottom (Peggy). Great-grandpa and great-great-grandpa to many. Fondly remembered by his extended families. Cremation Arrangements entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St. Parry Sound). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. To send an online condolence to the family, please go to torrancefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Parry Sound News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Torrance Funeral Home & Chapel
89 Bowes Street
Parry Sound, ON P2A 2L8
(705) 746-4664
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Torrance Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved