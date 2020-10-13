1/1
Martha "Mardi" ROSS
Martha Jane Ross (nee Boone) peacefully with family by her side at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Friday, October 9, 2020. Age 67 years. Predeceased by parents Harold and Thelma Boone. Beloved wife of William 'Bill' Ross for 45 years. Loving mother of Christina and her husband Casey Emerson. Cherished Grandma of Dustin. Dear sister of Carmen and her husband Ken Wilson. Sadly missed by other family and friends. Cremation to take place. Interment Hillcrest cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an online condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com


Published in Parry Sound News on Oct. 13, 2020.
