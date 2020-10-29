1/
Mary Elizabeth Wilson
1941 - 2020
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Elizabeth Wilson on October 18, 2020 at the age of 79. Her energy, sense of humour and loving nature will be missed. Dear daughter of the late John and Emma Wilson. Predeceased by her brothers Lloyd (Bessie) and Karl (Mildred). Cherished sister to Dale (George) Wark, dear aunt to nieces and nephews and special friend to Glen. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home. Mary will be returned home to Meaghers Grant, NS. to be laid to rest with her parents. Special thanks to the staff of Community Living, especially Donna and Kimberly, and the staff of Lakeland LTC, Georgian Bay and Rosseau units. To send an online condolence please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com


Published in Parry Sound News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Torrance Funeral Home & Chapel
89 Bowes Street
Parry Sound, ON P2A 2L8
(705) 746-4664
