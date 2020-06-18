Michael "Ron" BOUCHER
Michael Melvin Ronald Boucher passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side, on Monday June 8, 2020. Age 66 years. Loving father of Cyndi Stead, Donald Stead, Corey Fulford, and Mike Fuller. Dear brother of John, Wayne, Karen, and the late Terry. Beloved son of the late Leona Boucher. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Harvest Share would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on line condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com


Published in Parry Sound News on Jun. 18, 2020.
Logans of Parry Sound
81 James St.
Parry Sound, ON P2A 1T7
705-746-5855
