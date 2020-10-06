Michael SWICK

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Michael John Swick. Michael, a.k.a Sweets, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 surrounded by his sons and wife in his home after a hard fight with cancer in his 72nd year. Michael was a fun-loving, hard-working, smart, and talented father, husband, brother, grandfather, and waterfront real estate agent. He left his career in the steel industry for his dream job of waterfront real estate, in his favourite location of the Parry Sound / Georgian Bay area, and enjoyed a very successful career doing so for over 20 years. He is survived by his loving wife Lynn, sons Jonathon (Lauren), and Michael T, his sisters Judy O'Sullivan (Dennis) and Beverly, stepdaughter Meghan, grandchildren Skyleigh and Desmond, extended family, and his many friends. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to Lung Cancer Canada, and condolences can be given on the Logans of Parry Sound Funeral Home website. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an online condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com