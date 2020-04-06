|
Mildred Eloise Campbell passed away peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Donald Campbell. Loving mother of Heather and her husband Gerry LaBrash; Bonnie and her husband Kelly Ramsay; Dean Campbell; and Kevin and his wife Dianne. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren: Tammy Kappes (Chris); Corey LaBrash (Wendi); and Deanna Galt (Adam). Loving Great Grandma of Shelby (Conrad), Julian, Colby, Noah, Liam. Dear sister of the late Isabel Day, Verna Crisp, and Muriel Nelson. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A private family visitation will take place at the Logan Memorial Chapel (705-746-5855), 81 James Street, Parry Sound, followed by a Graveside Service and Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery. A Celebration of Mildred's Life will take place in the Logan Memorial Chapel at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, or the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated. To send an on-line condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Apr. 6, 2020