Mildred Marie Rivers passed away peacefully at Lakeland Long Term Care, on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Age 92 years. Predeceased by parents Thomas and Grasia Bailey. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Arnold Rivers. Loving mother of Conrad Rivers (Marlene); and Larry Rivers. Much loved grandmother of Nathan Rivers, Kendra Allcock (David), and Amanda Rivers (Greg). Cherished great grandmother of Steven Flear, Tyler Rivers, Austin Allcock, and Jacob Jay Susin. Dear sister to Hugh Bailey (Nancy). Predeceased by her sisters Mae Bailey, Margaret Rivers, Bonnie Bailey, Betty Boden, Shirley McCombe, and her brothers Clarence, Walter, George, and Kenneth Bailey. Survived by brother in laws, Allan Rivers and Tommy Rivers. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A private family visitation and service will take place at the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). Interment Christie Memorial Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Lakeland Long Term Care, or Lung Association would be appreciated. To send an on-line condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Apr. 27, 2020