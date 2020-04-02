Home

Logans of Parry Sound
81 James St.
Parry Sound, ON P2A 1T7
705-746-5855
Millie ELLIS

Millie ELLIS Obituary
Mildred Sheila (Buttineau) Ellis passed away unexpectedly at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Age 71 years. Loving partner of Brian Noftle. Dear mother of Dana and his wife Vanessa; and Mark. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren. Fondly remembered by her brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A small gathering of family and friends will celebrate Millie's life at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre, or the would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855).
Published in Parry Sound News on Apr. 2, 2020
