Millie ELLIS
Mildred Sheila (Buttineau) Ellis passed away unexpectedly at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Age 71 years. Loving partner of Brian Noftle. Dear mother of Dana and his wife Vanessa; and Mark. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren. Fondly remembered by her brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Interment and Graveside Service will be held at Carling Cemetery on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre, or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Published in Parry Sound News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Carling Cemetery
