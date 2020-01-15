|
|
Monica Theresa Murphy August 1949 — January 2020 Theresa passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020 with hr family to comfort her. She was daughter of late parents James (1988) and Eileen(1994) Murphy of Broadbent. Predeceased by sister in-law Mary and niece Tanya. Theresa was dearly loved by brothers Wayne and Kevin (Donna) both of Broadbent. She was devoted wife to Stephen Reynolds, together for 40 years, the last 30 resided in the Village of Ayton. Will be greatly missed by Stephen's family. She attended Hemlock School and Parry Sound High School graduated 1967. Theresa was a caring Aunt, Great Aunt and Great Great Aunt to several nieces and nephews. There will be no formal funeral service, ashes will be released on the Murphy homestead property at a future date as determined by her brothers.
Published in Parry Sound News on Jan. 15, 2020