Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Monica Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica Theresa Murphy


1949 - 08
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Monica Theresa Murphy Obituary
Monica Theresa Murphy August 1949 — January 2020 Theresa passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020 with hr family to comfort her. She was daughter of late parents James (1988) and Eileen(1994) Murphy of Broadbent. Predeceased by sister in-law Mary and niece Tanya. Theresa was dearly loved by brothers Wayne and Kevin (Donna) both of Broadbent. She was devoted wife to Stephen Reynolds, together for 40 years, the last 30 resided in the Village of Ayton. Will be greatly missed by Stephen's family. She attended Hemlock School and Parry Sound High School graduated 1967. Theresa was a caring Aunt, Great Aunt and Great Great Aunt to several nieces and nephews. There will be no formal funeral service, ashes will be released on the Murphy homestead property at a future date as determined by her brothers.
Published in Parry Sound News on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -