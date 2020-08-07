1/
Murray FRASER
Murray Foreman Fraser passed away peacefully, at Lakeland Long Term Care on Thursday, July 30th, 2020. Age 96 years. Beloved husband of Janet Ruth Madigan. Loving father of Murina (Ron), James (Karen), Lynda (Gord), and Murray Jr. Murray will be forever remembered by his other family and many friends. As was Murray's wish, cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Lakeland Long Term Care would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home (705-746-5855), 81 James Street, Parry Sound. To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com


Published in Parry Sound News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
