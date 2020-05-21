Nancy PEACHEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Bonita Peachey passed away at Health Sciences North, on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Age 57 years. Beloved daughter of Elaine and the late Ron Peachey. Loving mother of Vanessa Blacksky, and Norman Peachey. Grandmother of Lillian, Cyrus, and Arien. Dear sister of Susan Winfield and her husband Ross, Carol Peachey-Norris and her husband John, Allan, Brian, and the late Leonard. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. As was Nancy's wish, cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an online condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Parry Sound News on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Logans of Parry Sound
81 James St.
Parry Sound, ON P2A 1T7
705-746-5855
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved