Nancy Bonita Peachey passed away at Health Sciences North, on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Age 57 years. Beloved daughter of Elaine and the late Ron Peachey. Loving mother of Vanessa Blacksky, and Norman Peachey. Grandmother of Lillian, Cyrus, and Arien. Dear sister of Susan Winfield and her husband Ross, Carol Peachey-Norris and her husband John, Allan, Brian, and the late Leonard. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. As was Nancy's wish, cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an online condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on May 21, 2020.