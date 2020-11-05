1/1
Norman GOODWIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman Charles Goodwin passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at home - which was his wish - after an 18-year battle with leukemia and later a lung infection. He was born in Thunder Bay Ontario, on July 25, 1930, the son of Marion McMahon (nee Forester) and Ray Goodwin. He leaves behind Laura, his beloved wife of 68 years. He was the loving father of Lorne and his wife Rosemary, and Jean and her husband David. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren whom he dearly loved: Sean, Laura and her spouse Stacy, Max and his fiancée Celisse, and Bryant. Brother of Calvin and his wife Susan, and Jane and her husband Richard. His family gave him so much joy. He loved to fish, shoot skeet and do fine woodworking. He was the proud owner of Beacon Marine at Pointe au Baril for 48 years. Cremation has taken place, and his family will have a special celebration of his life at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound, Ontario (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Parry Sound News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Logans of Parry Sound
81 James St.
Parry Sound, ON P2A 1T7
705-746-5855
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Logans of Parry Sound

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved