Norris Edwin Loucks passed away peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Friday, April 3rd, 2020. Age 76 years. Dear husband of the late Sandy Loucks. Loving companion of Janet Geroux. Brother of Earlyn Loucks. Son of the late James and Edith Loucks. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Sadly missed by his dear friends: Karen Ainslie, John Littler, Bert Woods, and Patty Forbes. Cremation has taken place. A Service in Celebration of Norris' Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre (Palliative Care) would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Apr. 4, 2020
