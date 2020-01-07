|
Suddenly at home on Tuesday December 31, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Susan Long. Dear father of Pia Hudtloff, Kirsten, Erik, Bobbi (Joe) Kegel, and Walter Griffin Jr. Cherished grandchildren Anna Cecilie, Skye, Hayden, Harrison, Isaac, Callum, Jacob and Julia. Survived by his brother Torben (Jeannie). Fondly remembered by his many friends and extended family. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St. Parry Sound. If desired, donations to the Sail Parry Sound Sailing School would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com