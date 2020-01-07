Home

POWERED BY

Services
Torrance Funeral Home & Chapel
89 Bowes Street
Parry Sound, ON P2A 2L8
(705) 746-4664
Resources
More Obituaries for Ole Pedersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ole Pedersen


1940 - 11
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ole Pedersen Obituary
Suddenly at home on Tuesday December 31, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Susan Long. Dear father of Pia Hudtloff, Kirsten, Erik, Bobbi (Joe) Kegel, and Walter Griffin Jr. Cherished grandchildren Anna Cecilie, Skye, Hayden, Harrison, Isaac, Callum, Jacob and Julia. Survived by his brother Torben (Jeannie). Fondly remembered by his many friends and extended family. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St. Parry Sound. If desired, donations to the Sail Parry Sound Sailing School would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -