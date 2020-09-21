Pat RANKIN

Viola Patricia Rankin passed away peacefully at her daughter's home, with family by her side, on Thursday, September 17, 2020, in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late William John Rankin. Loving mother of John (Suzanne), Linda, and Mike (Sue). Beloved Granny of Karen (Earl), Debbie (Zane), Richard, Adam and Kyle. Great-Granny of John, Hailey and Joey. Great-Great-Granny of Elliot. Dear sister of Muriel (Alan), Clayton (Kathy), Betty (late Gordon), and the late Eleanor (Ian) and Neil. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Pat passed peacefully in her daughter's home with her children with her. She was a very active community member and a pillar of the Anglican Church. Pat was born and raised in Parry Sound on Bowes Street and became a schoolteacher after graduating from PSHS. She taught in a one room schoolhouse (grade 1-8) as an introduction to her teaching career. She subsequently became a supply teacher for Parry Sound School Board. Pat lost her husband John Rankin in 1966 and successfully raised her three children as a single parent. During this time, she decided she wanted a new career and went back to school and became a qualified and registered Microbiologist as well as a registered Hematologist and Histologist. A very intelligent, kind woman, in fact many of the condolences from family and friends speak to her multitude of social connections and her kindness and love towards them. She loved to play cards and provided her kitchen table to her good friends once a week to play cards and provided many delicious selections of desserts. A visit to our mother's house wasn't complete without a list of chores (that her children lovingly accomplished) and a few games of cribbage, that she often won. A very independent and high-spirited woman with no problem advocating for herself and others. Her children will be forever grateful for her love and ability to manage three teenagers while the entire family was going through the grieving process with the loss of their father. She taught us to camp, bought us a canoe, bought us a snowmobile with a cutter to ensure that all three children could go snowmobiling while she worked at Parry Sound hospital as a Lab technician. The introduction to snowmobiling, water sports and boating has continued for a lifetime for her children and now her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pat was loved well and she loved well. She is an integral part of her family, she actively stayed very connected to her family and never missed a chance to get together for all birthdays, special events and holidays. She will be missed and never forgotten. Private family visitation and Funeral Service will take place at the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). Interment Hillcrest cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre would be appreciated. To send an online condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com