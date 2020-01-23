Home

Logans of Parry Sound
81 James St.
Parry Sound, ON P2A 1T7
705-746-5855
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:30 PM
Britt Legion
511 Riverside Drive
Britt, ON
View Map
Patrick St. Amant Obituary
Patrick St. Amant passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the age of 59. Dear son of the late Henry and Regina St. Amant. Beloved husband of Debbie. Loving father of P.J., and dear stepfather of Tracy (Geoff), and Kenneth (Krystal). Proud grandpa of Hailey, Kaitlyn, Luke, and Kayla. Loving brother of Gerald (Jean), Don (Claudette), Maurice (Marg), Henry (Lucy), Kenneth (Donna), Larry (Sue), Glen, Richard, June, and Jane (Carlo). Brother-in-law of Harvey (Laura), Wayne (Barb), Terry (Louise), Derrick (Marilyn), Jimmie, Wanda (Sean), and Kim (Ray). Dear son-in-law of Alonzo and Annie Chaulk. Fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A Celebration of Patrick's Life will take place at the Britt Legion, 511 Riverside Drive, Britt, on Saturday, January 25, at 1:30 P.M. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the R.C.L. Britt Br. 591, Britt Nursing Station, or the Britt Holy Family Church would be appreciated. Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an online condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Jan. 23, 2020
