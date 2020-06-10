Peter Melse
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Melse at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Saturday May 30, 2020 at the age of 76. Loving husband of Elaine Melse. Brother of Bert (Ditte) and David (Liz). Predeceased by his parents Peter and Janet Melse, his brother John (Marion). He will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St., Parry Sound). The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of the West Parry Sound Health Centre for there excellent care. Service to take place at a later. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Friends of Belvedere would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com


Published in Parry Sound News on Jun. 10, 2020.
