Phil NEWELL

Philip Gerald Newell passed away suddenly at home, on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Age 70 years. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Gladys Newell. Loving father of Gerald (Grace). Dear brother of Roger (April), and the late Grant. Lovingly remembered by his nieces: Terri, Lisa, and Pam, his nephew Roger, other relatives and friends. Phil will be sadly missed by his many friends from GSW, and his golfing friends at Deer Run Golf Course. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Phil's life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home (705-746-5855), 81 James Street, Parry Sound. To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com