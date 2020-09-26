Passed away September 18, 2020 in Oakville, Ontario. Phyllis is survived by her sister Mildred Spence, her children Douglas Gerhart (Kate), Pamela Murphy, Marsha Gerhart (Tim) and Philip Gerhart (Wendy), and her grandchildren Alice and Emily Murphy, Darcy and Colin Gerhart, Clara and Perrie Armstrong, Preston and Austin Gerhart. She will be deeply missed by her family, her friends and the communities she lived in. Phyllis was born on February 6, 1929 in the town of Willowdale, Ontario where her father Gordon Baker was the chief municipal engineer and later industrial commissioner of North York. Phyllis graduated from the University of Toronto Faculty of Household Science and took up a teaching position in Huntsville, Ontario where she met her future husband, dentist Dr. William Gerhart. The young couple settled in Parry Sound, Ontario and raised their family there. Phyllis was a passionate and committed supporter of her family, her friends and her community. She touched the lives of many through the generous contribution of her time, talent and wisdom to organizations like Parry Sound's Trinity Anglican Church and the Figure Skating Club, the University of Toronto Women's Club, the Progressive Conservative Party and the West Parry Sound District Museum. While raised in the city, Phyllis enjoyed the pleasures of outdoor life in Parry Sound which included boating, skiing, skating on the frozen Georgian Bay, and she holds the title for the largest fish ever caught in the family. A celebration of Phyllis's life will be held when public health conditions permit. If you wish to honour the memory of Phyllis now, the family suggests a donation to any charities supporting women in the community.



