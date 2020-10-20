Rowe, Ralph Beverley and his beloved spouse Helen Mae (nee Wye) both aged 94 years and in their 75th year of marriage. Helen passed away on June 10 and Ralph passed away on September 20, 2020. Helen and Ralph were loving parents of Allan Wye Rowe (Linda Mary-Ann). Dear grandmother of Trevor John Rowe (Emily) and Devin Allan Rowe (Emma). Helen was the sister of Clarence Wye, Ralph Wye and the late William Wye and Beatrice Patterson. Ralph was the brother of the late Allan Murdoch Rowe "June", Dorothy Margaret Tonkin, Donald Victor Rowe, and Charles Stuart Rowe. Cremation has taken place and interment will be held in the family plot at Dunchurch, Ontario. Online condolences may be made at www.peacefultransition.ca
The family would like to thank the I.O.O.F. Seniors Home, Barrie, and the Chartwell Georgian Traditions Retirement Residence, Collingwood, for their wonderful care in Ralph and Helen's final years.