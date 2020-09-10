Ray LA FOND

Born in Blucher, Saskatchewan. Predeceased by parents Henry Carmel La Fond and Carolyn Ruth Hope (McLaren), wife Jean Margaret Haslam, and granddaughter Sarah Brooke La Fond. Survived by children Dan (Adele), Michael (Angela), Andrew, and Michele Clairmont (Mike), his sister Flo Turple (Wally), and his other siblings' brothers Jim (Debra) McLaren, George (Maggie) McLaren, and Bob (Rosie) McLaren, and sisters Donna Marie, Sharon and brother Elroy (Debbie) La Fond. Loved by grandchildren Gregory, Brian, Christopher (Amy), Taylor (Hannah), Ashley (Jamieson), Devon (Sara), David (Brett), Cody, Blair, Steven, and Keith, and great grandchildren Fox, Twyla and Hunter. Missed by nephew Rob (Lilly) Turple, Laurie (Clare) Skinner and Karen Turple Perry and their families. Ray grew up during the Great Depression in farming communities on the prairies where he enjoyed playing pond hockey in Saskatoon in the same league as Gordie Howe. As a young teen, Ray spent some time in Halifax, Nova Scotia then hopped a railcar to make his way back west, ending up in Ontario. Ray worked as a brick layer before starting a career in construction where he built banks for CIBC. Ray was elevated to Construction Foreman and later took a position of Area Supervisor with the maintenance department at the University of Toronto. Ray raised his family in King City where he coached his sons in hockey and baseball, and was involved with the Bridge Club and an Investment Club. Ray was skilled craftsman. He was very creative, inventive and skilled with his hands. He was always thinking - trying to come with ideas and ways to make things work better. His current project was working on a patent for an improved rifle scope attachment. Ray loved telling his grandchildren stories of his childhood, sharing what life was like for him and the experiences he had growing up, such as hooking up a wagon to a calf and sending his sister for quite a ride! She didn't hold any grudges as they enjoyed long telephone chats with each other over the years. He always told his grandchildren to look up at the stars due to his love of astronomy and appreciation that our world is bigger than just us. Ray spent his retirement years living in the Pointe Au Baril area (Harris Lake) enjoying many sunsets at the cottage he built with his son Dan in the 60's. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Britt Royal Canadian Legion (Branch # 591) would be appreciated. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid, a Celebration of Life will take place with immediate family only. Rest In Peace Ray - 90 years young.



