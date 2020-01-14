Home

POWERED BY

Services
Logans of Parry Sound
81 James St.
Parry Sound, ON P2A 1T7
705-746-5855
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Nicksy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Nicksy


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray Nicksy Obituary
In Loving Memory of Raymond Joseph Nicksy (retired Shell Canada Ltd.), who passed away peacefully at Lakeland Long Term Care. Loving husband of Betty Frances Nicksy (nee Moore). Ray and Betty would have celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on January 30, 2020. Beloved father of Gail Donnelly (Tom), and Beverley Hall (Kevin). Loving grandpa of Erin Basso (Chris), Leanne Cleland (Mark), Meagan Hall, and the late Bryant Hall. Proud great-grandpa to Katelyn, Jayden, Luke, and Kyle. Survived by his brothers Murray (Louise), and Ivan (Carol Ann), and sisters-in-law Neoma Nicksy (the late Willis), Gloria Griffith, and brother-in-law Ranald Moore (Joan). Predeceased by his brother Willis (wife Neoma), sisters Pauline Crisp (George), Alice Culp (Albert), and Inez Bangerter (Bill). Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. As was Ray's wish, cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Lakeland Long Term Care, McKellar United Church, or the would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an online condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -