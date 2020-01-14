|
|
In Loving Memory of Raymond Joseph Nicksy (retired Shell Canada Ltd.), who passed away peacefully at Lakeland Long Term Care. Loving husband of Betty Frances Nicksy (nee Moore). Ray and Betty would have celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on January 30, 2020. Beloved father of Gail Donnelly (Tom), and Beverley Hall (Kevin). Loving grandpa of Erin Basso (Chris), Leanne Cleland (Mark), Meagan Hall, and the late Bryant Hall. Proud great-grandpa to Katelyn, Jayden, Luke, and Kyle. Survived by his brothers Murray (Louise), and Ivan (Carol Ann), and sisters-in-law Neoma Nicksy (the late Willis), Gloria Griffith, and brother-in-law Ranald Moore (Joan). Predeceased by his brother Willis (wife Neoma), sisters Pauline Crisp (George), Alice Culp (Albert), and Inez Bangerter (Bill). Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. As was Ray's wish, cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Lakeland Long Term Care, McKellar United Church, or the would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an online condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Jan. 14, 2020