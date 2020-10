Richard Keith John Geldart of Sequin, passed peacefully away at home on Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020 at the age of 61, with a long battle of cancer. Leaving behind his loving mother Bettyann, dad Merlin (Mel), 2 daughters Nicole and Kathryn, aunts and cousins. Celebration of life to be announced later. Any donations to Parry Sound Hospital or charity of your choice , would be appreciated.