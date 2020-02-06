|
"The Legend" Robert John Thornton passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family and friends, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the young age of 57. Beloved husband of Peggy O'Dell of 27 wonderful years. Loving father of Justine and Rachel. Dear son of Muriel and the late Carmie. Forever remembered by his brothers and sisters and their spouses, by his nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends. Sorely missed by his best furry friend, Junior. Robbie had such a positive attitude while fighting his cancer - we were all blessed to be by his side. Robbie will be forever in our hearts as "The Legend". He will always be in our thoughts and forever a part of our world. We miss you and love you Robbie! The family extends a sincere "thank you" to all of the care workers who took such great care of Robbie during his illness. Their kindness and compassion will always be remembered. A Celebration of Robbie's Life will take place on his birthday, April 19th. Time and location to be announced. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be much appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855).
Published in Parry Sound News on Feb. 6, 2020