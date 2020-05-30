At the West Parry Sound Health Centre on May 27, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Carol. Loving father of Amanda Snell (Robert) and Christopher. Cherished grandfather of Keiran and Emily. Predeceased by his brother Earl. Cremation arrangements entrusted to The Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes Street, Parry Sound). As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Kidney Association of Canada or Canadian Lung Association would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on May 30, 2020.