Robert G. Mathewson
1939 - 2020
At the West Parry Sound Health Centre on May 27, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Carol. Loving father of Amanda Snell (Robert) and Christopher. Cherished grandfather of Keiran and Emily. Predeceased by his brother Earl. Cremation arrangements entrusted to The Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes Street, Parry Sound). As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Kidney Association of Canada or Canadian Lung Association would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com


Published in Parry Sound News on May 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Torrance Funeral Home & Chapel
89 Bowes Street
Parry Sound, ON P2A 2L8
(705) 746-4664
