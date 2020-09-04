1/1
Robin Scott Robert
Passed away peacefully on November 29th after a sudden illness at the age of 57. Beloved Son of the late Hector and Lynn Robert and husband of Trish Cartwright. Fondly missed by his Brother Rollie, Sister-in-law Anne-Marie and Neice Chantel(Dave) and their children. Dear Father to Eric and Step Father to Sarah(Chad), Jamie(Erin), Jeffrey and Samantha. Loving Poppy to Hailey, Jackson, Asher, Alex, Logan and the late Rikki. Loving Grampy to Khloe. Robin loved to Golf and watching Nascar. You would always find him working on a Golf Course or in a Restaurant- two of his greatest passions. Robin was a great person to be around and always knew how to have a good time. He will be forever missed by his family and friends, and forever in our hearts. Fly High and Be Free Robin (ROB-ERT) Boogedy Boogedy Boo, Let's Go Racing

Published in Parry Sound News on Sep. 4, 2020.
