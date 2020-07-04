1/1
Roger Lampman
Lampman, Roger passed away suddenly in Parry Sound on July 1st, 2020 in his 87th year. Husband of 58 years to Janice, father of Laurie (Steve) Sieber, Laurie (Brian) Pye, and Marjory (Brian) Smith, and brother of Marilyn (Russell) James. Predeceased by his first wife, Margaret (Bodner) 1961, his son Edward (Cathy) Lampman 2003 and his parents Russell and Caroline (Bell) Lampman. Grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Family always came first and he loved creating many adventures and building projects to involve them. Roger retired from Niagara Regional Police Service in 1988 as an Inspector. Always a hard worker, he also managed a family farm for many years in Port Colborne. He was blessed to have a long and healthy retirement after relocating to Dunchurch, Ontario. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed playing hockey until the age of 82. As an active member of the community wherever he lived, Roger will be missed by many. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.


Published in Parry Sound News on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
