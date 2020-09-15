Ronald passed away suddenly at home, on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Age 88 years. Predeceased by his parents Esther and Jim Brownley. Beloved husband of Ruth for 64 years. Loving father of Ron Jr., and Donna Gillis (Ken). Cherished Grampa of Katie (Kyle), Kelly (Jason), and Meaghan (Trevor). Great Grampa of Emily, Sam, Lachlann, and Thorin. Dear brother of Patsy, and the late Marguerite, Wilfred, Rufus, Ernest, Carl, and Beatrice. Lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Cremation has taken place. A private Family Service to take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the RCL Br# 394, or the Dunchurch volunteer Fire Department would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home (705-746-5855), 81 James Street, Parry Sound. To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com