Ronald Beckett passed away peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, surrounded by his loving family. Age 75 years. Beloved husband of the late Bernice (Hefferton) Beckett. Loving father of Ronald Shawn Beckett (Dianna); and Robert Dwayne Beckett (Stacey). Dear grandfather of Robert, Beau, Jace, and Caitlin. Great grandfather to Chase and Hudson. Loving brother of Edgar Calvin Beckett (late Muriel), Annie Louise (Lorne), Rosalyn Violet (Cec), and the late Allan Beckett, and Alex Oscar Beckett (Gloria). Fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Born in Old Perlican, Trinity Bay, Newfoundland to Gordon and Marion Beckett. Ron had a long career with Vista Radio (Moose FM). Cremation has taken place. There will be no service as was Ron's wish. Thank you to all the staff, doctors, and care providers that made him comfortable. A very special 'Thank you' to Ron's daughter in law Stacey. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation, or the would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Feb. 8, 2020