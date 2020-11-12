It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald Maurice Quesnelle announce his passing. Ron passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on November 5, 2020. Age 83 years. Beloved husband and best friend of June Anne Quesnelle (nee Carlton). Loving father of Brenda and her husband Rick Guthrie; Kenneth and his wife Joanne; Wayne and his wife Teresa. Cherished Pepere of Justin, Vanessa, Kathleen and Claire. Cherished Grand-Pepere of Eliadora. Son of the late Maurice and Kathleen Quesnelle. Ron was the eldest of eleven and is survived by his ten siblings. Lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews and friends. Ron shared his 35 years in business with his beloved wife June Anne at Ron's Garden Centre in Toronto, Ontario until their love of Georgian Bay led them to retire in Parry Sound, Ontario. In keeping with Ron's wish, cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated.



